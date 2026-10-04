Pedro from "The Bachelor" hides a dark past

Before appearing in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ as a restaurateur with a bohemian image, Petar Kitov – Pedro, was linked to a story about a seven-month stay in detention in the Dominican Republic. The claim was published by the newspaper “Weekend“ and was quoted by Plovdiv24. The detention was part of an investigation into bank card fraud.

The information has not been publicly confirmed by Dominican authorities, through a court document or by Petar Kitov himself. Therefore, the data on the arrest, the reason for it and the subsequent restrictions should be considered as media statements, and not as established facts.

Allegation of a bail of 80,000 euros

According to the publication, Kitov was released on bail of 80,000 euros. It also claims that after his release from custody he was given a lifetime ban on entering the Dominican Republic. No public documents confirming these circumstances have been presented.

It is the lack of official confirmation that puts the story in a different category from the other details about the participant. There is a public presentation of his life in the reality format by bTV, where Petar Kitov is described as a restaurateur and owner of a floating restaurant. His greatest pride is his daughter, and his dream of owning his own restaurant on the water has already come true.

Cigars, whiskey and tension in reality

In the show, Pedro appears with a box of whiskey, a box of wine and a large supply of cigars. He himself has said that until recently he consumed one bottle of whiskey a day and gained about 15 kilograms. The longer beard is part of the look with which he is known to viewers today.

The cigar in his hand almost constantly provokes sharp comments from the other participants. The most critical of his behavior is Desi, who attacks him for his ostentatiousness. Kitov responds with irony and claims that “behind her grumpy mask lies a good heart“.

Thus, Pedro's image in “The Bachelor“ is formed between a demonstrative bohemian lifestyle, confessions of past problems with alcohol and an unconfirmed story of a stay in the Dominican Republic. For now, it is the last part that remains without public confirmation from an official body or from Petar Kitov himself.