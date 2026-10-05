Burger King closes two restaurants in Vladivostok over condoms

Burger King has suspended the operation of two franchise restaurants in Vladivostok after the publication of video footage filmed in the kitchen of one of the sites. The company has terminated cooperation with the franchisee and said it will seek legal action against the owners.

The affected restaurants are located at 12 Semenovskaya Street, in the Rodina Shopping Center, and 56 Svetlanskaya Street. According to Kommersant, The decision followed the spread of footage showing young employees playing with a soccer ball in the kitchen and throwing condoms.

The facilities have been disconnected from the chain's systems

„Burger King has stopped deliveries of products to the franchisee's two restaurants in Vladivostok,“ the chain's press service said.

In addition to stopping deliveries, the company has disconnected the franchisee from its corporate systems. This means that the two restaurants can no longer sell under the Burger King brand.

The chain has indicated that cooperation with the entrepreneurs will not be restored. The company is about to take legal action to hold the owners of the facilities accountable.

Sources: Kommersant