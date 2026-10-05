Blagovesta Bonbonova told about the trials of fame and the insidious disease

Charming playmate Blagovesta Bonbonova again captivates the attention of the online audience this fall. The reality star from Yambol is among the main figures in the hit web project "House of Influencers", where she shares the same roof with popular figures such as Diona, DJ Damian, Gaby Blanco and Yanitsa Vladova.

The so-called "Season of the Gods" accumulates hundreds of thousands of views and serious advertising interest, and Bonbonova's presence once again becomes a magnet for viewers.

Life beyond the camera lights

Behind the positive appearance and ease on screen, however, are trials that rarely make it onto social networks. In a candid interview with "Weekend", the playmate lifts the curtain not only on her long-standing experience in the most watched formats in our country, but also on her daily life outside the spotlight.

One of the most difficult topics in the conversation is related to her health – Bonbonova shares details about an insidious autoimmune disease, which she has been battling recently. Despite the diagnosis, the beauty retains her inherent spirit and energy, combining self-care with the intense schedule of the new reality adventure.

With interest, one of the brightest participants from last year's edition – Blagovesta Bonbonova is following the current season of the romantic format on bTV "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise". The charming brunette shared her candid impressions of the new cast and answered whether any of this year's contenders would have a chance to win her heart.

Although she watches the episodes with a smile and admits that the show once again offers fun and dynamic moments, her assessment of the male half of the mansion is categorical.

A single favorite, but with an age barrier

When asked directly which of the bachelors she would show interest in if she crossed the threshold of form again, Bonbonova did not spare her critical look: "None of the men have caught my eye and I don't think I could have anything in common with any of them. Vladi, who fell in love with Ivka Beibe, is somewhat close to my taste, but he is too small for me."

Thus the playmate dashed the hopes of the other participants in the show, showing that the bar remains high for her, and the age difference is a clear boundary that she has no intention of crossing.

Source: www.plovdiv24.bg