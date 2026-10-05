International Teachers' Day is celebrated in Bulgaria and over 100 countries today

On October 5, Bulgaria and over 100 countries around the world celebrate International Teachers' Day. The holiday is dedicated to the contribution of teachers to the development of society and has been celebrated by UNESCO since 1994.

In Bulgaria, the day has been officially celebrated since 2006 with Decision 697 of the Council of Ministers of September 29 of the same year. The international date is associated with the signing in 1966 of the Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, adopted by UNESCO and the International Labor Organization.

Over 92,000 pedagogical specialists work in the system

Over 92,000 pedagogical specialists work in the Bulgarian education system, with more than 20,000 of them in kindergartens. The data were presented by the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science at the beginning of the 2026/2027 academic year.

Among the aforementioned trends is the increase in the share of young staff. Nearly every fifth pedagogical specialist is now under the age of 35.

„Small everyday efforts turn the profession into a mission“

In his greeting for the first school day, the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, emphasized that behind the students' successes are daily efforts that often go unnoticed.

„It is precisely these small everyday efforts that turn the teaching profession into a mission“, said Prof. Georgi Valchev.

The Minister emphasized the tasks facing teachers to keep the attention of children, motivate them, be demanding without giving up on them, and find an approach to them even in difficult situations.

Source: BTA