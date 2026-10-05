Tsvetelina Yaneva celebrates her 37th birthday

Before microphones, stage costumes and videos, Tsvetelina Yaneva started singing folk songs to her parents. Her first public appearance was at the age of 12, and the singer herself later told bTV: “My first appearance was at the age of 12, when I sang folk songs with my parents.“ Her father Georgi Yanev is a musician, and her mother Pepa Yaneva is a folk singer.

She was born on October 5, 1989 in Plovdiv. On October 5, 2026, Tsvetelina Yaneva turns 37. Her professional debut came in July 2008 with the ballad “Otkradnata lyubov“.

From debut to first album

Yaneva received recognition in the music genre early in her career. In 2008, she was awarded for debut on “Planeta“ TV, and “Nov folk“ magazine declared her discovery of the year. This was followed by songs such as “Tri minuti“, “Vlez“, “Broi me“, “Moga pak“ and “V tvoj stil“.

On October 5, 2010, on her 21st birthday, the singer presented her debut album “Na prvo maste“. In 2012, he was joined by “Moga Pak“ and “Daughter of the Song“. The latter of the two albums is more focused on the folklore sound, which is where Yaneva's musical path began.

New songs and a return to the stage

In 2023, Tsvetelina Yaneva celebrates 15 years of professional career. The following year, she presents several different projects. Among them is “Nevizhdani ochi“ - a new version of a song performed 25 years earlier by Ornella, as well as the duet “Havana“ with Galin. The song “Pitash li me“ was also released in 2024.

In 2025, Yaneva recorded “Vse po zhivota“ with Galena. The duet reached first position in the pop-folk ranking “50 best“ on Signal.bg. The song is among the nominees in the category for duet pop-folk song of 2025 in the annual music awards of radio “Veselina“.

In August 2026, the singer presented her new project “Haide, stigta“. The music and arrangement are by Kosti, the lyrics are by Anastasia Mavrodieva, and the video was directed by Nikolay Nankov.

Source: bTV