Kaka Lara surprised the network with a new family member (PHOTOS)

The cult host Kaka Lara is beaming with happiness because of a new family member, who is obviously bringing a dose of joy to her home - the poodle Robbie.

"Our new family member is already home! Welcome, Robbie!“, wrote the well-known on-screen Lara Bereanu to a gallery of photos with the little fluffy pup, who enjoys caresses and hugs.

In addition to the cheerful shots with the little charmer, Lara also sent a special thank you to Desislava Genova “for the love and care“ with which the puppy was surrounded until he found his new home.

A month ago, she hinted that Robert was born and would join them very soon.