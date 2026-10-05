Sasho Roman made a surprise appearance on "The Voice of Bulgaria" (VIDEO)

A living legend of pop folk made a surprise appearance in the new season of "The Voice of Bulgaria". After troubadour Vesselin Marinov came to the music show to support his young backing vocalist Emily, another master of love ballads has now followed his example.

Sasho Roman appeared backstage at the show to pat his protégé on the shoulder. The 72-year-old pop-folk icon opted for a classic look for his rare television appearance - he was dressed in an elegant black jacket and modern dark glasses, which he did not take off even for a moment in front of the cameras.

The reason for his presence on "The Voice of Bulgaria" turned out to be the participation of his favorite student. 44-year-old Dancho Metodiev himself admitted that he owed a lot to his mentor, whom he called "a friend and almost a father". Sasho Roman recognized his talent in the neighborhood and lent him a hand to teach him to make a living with impressive vocal data and excellent stage presence. The curious thing is that Sasho Roman was also the first person who took him to the sea.

"Those were hard times, difficult and I didn't have a chance to see the sea. And Sasho took me with him to work in Kranevo", the student shared the touching memory.

As expected, Dancho attacked the stage of “The Voice of Bulgaria“ with another timeless song by Slavi Trifonov and Ku-ku Band – – – "My Flower". His performance did not leave indifferent Maria Ilieva and Medi, who pressed the decisive buttons. Again, without surprise, Sasho Roman's student ultimately chose to go to the Medi team.