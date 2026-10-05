One of the hardest financial blows for Desi Slava turned out to be her ambitious but well-intentioned idea to create her own music TV station. In 2010, the singer launched DSTV with the hope that more Bulgarian performers from different genres would have access to the airwaves and an equal platform for all.

However, the project quickly turned from a dream into a serious financial burden. Desi Slava invested her personal savings to maintain the TV station, and later said that she was cheated by a member of her team, who, according to her, embezzled a significant amount, writes Show Blitz.

The singer continued to pour her own funds into the project for almost a year in an attempt to save it, but at one point she was almost out of money. This also affected her career – she could not invest in new songs, her appearances decreased, and with them her income.

Thus, debts began to accumulate. Desi Slava later admitted that she felt like a failure and even avoided looking at shop windows because the new outfits seemed like an unbearable luxury to her.

Over time, the singer managed to return to more appearances, stabilize her income and gradually pay off her debts. Shortly after the start, Desi sold the television to a new owner, but things did not go well with him either and she eventually disappeared from the airwaves, and the pop-folk star remained with the harshly learned lesson - to be careful who she trusts and to invest wisely.