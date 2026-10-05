Tita pampers herself with black caviar in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Tita surprised her followers on the Internet with an unexpected trip to Moscow. The singer showed amazing footage from the Russian capital, but so far she has not revealed the reason for her trip and whether it was adventurism in wartime, a vacation or some secret project.

From the footage that Tita posted on social media, it is clear that she enjoys the ultimate luxury - a view of skyscrapers, shiny outfits, black caviar... "There is something in this city that is mine.", the star wrote mysteriously in Russian.

The lush blonde does not reveal who is keeping her company there, but she did not forget to take pictures of her bags from the shopping trip that she treated herself to.

The fans' curiosity was naturally not long in coming. Many are wondering what brought the singer to Russia and whether there is some professional surprise hidden behind the trip. However, the blonde beauty herself is not revealing anything for now, only showing the turbulent life there while the country is at war, and attacks in Moscow are not that rare.

There is no shortage of humorous and even critical comments about her visit. Among the compliments, some comments stand out such as: "You will be attacked by Euro-Atlantics in the comments, be careful" and even ones that remind Tito of Russian attacks on schools and civilian buildings in Kiev while she enjoys cocktails and luxury in Moscow.