Anne Hathaway ends busy year with a bang (VIDEO)

Anne Hathaway found an original way to mark the end of an extremely busy year in which she has been promoting five new films. The 43-year-old “Oscar“ winner literally “disappeared“ in a puff of smoke in a video on Instagram, after already announcing her intention to take a break from public appearances.

The heavily pregnant actress posted the hilarious clip on the occasion of the premiere of the psychological thriller “Verity“, which was released in theaters on October 2.

““Verity“ "It's out in theaters on Friday, October 2nd, and then October 3rd...", Anne Hathaway begins, before suddenly disappearing from the frame in a puff of artificial smoke.

The video then features parody news headlines about her mysterious disappearance, including “Anne Hathaway just vanished“ and “As promised, Anne Hathaway disappeared in a cloud of smoke“.

“Thank you all for your support and for making this year incredible and unforgettable“, the actress wrote in the post.

The joke actually fulfills a promise that Anne Hathaway made to Entertainment Tonight a month earlier. At the time, the Hollywood star said that after the end of the advertising campaign for “Verity“ she would “disappear in a cloud of smoke“.

“I'm definitely going to take some time off“, the actress said, joking that the audience won't see her again until it becomes necessary.

The reason is one of the busiest years of her career. In addition to “Verity“, in 2026, Anne Hathaway starred in “Mother Mary“, “The Devil Wears Prada 2“, “The Odyssey“ and “The End of Oak Street“.

However, the break will not be long. Hathaway revealed that in March she will join actor Tom Cruise for work on the recently announced sequel to “Days of Thunder“.

“In March I join Tom on the runway“, she said of the upcoming project.

The break also comes at a special moment in the actress's personal life. In June, Anne Hathaway announced that she was pregnant with her third child with her husband, actor and producer Adam Shulman. The two are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

През лятото звездата от „Клетниците“ се пошегува в предаването Late Night with Seth Meyers, че третата бременност е нейният „кош със сирената“, използвайки баскетболния израз за успешен изстрел в последната секунда. Ан Хатауей призна, че тя и Адам Шулман са искали да имат още едно дете, но въпреки това били изненадани, когато разбрали, че очакват бебе.

След пет филма, месеци на премиери и рекламни ангажименти и с трето дете, което се очаква да се появи всеки момент, актрисата възнамерява временно да намали темпото, преди да се върне на снимачната площадка за следващия си голям холивудски проект.