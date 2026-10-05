Diamond Brown claims Chris Brown made death threats to her last boyfriend, as well as his twin brother. The allegations are set out in court documents in the ongoing dispute between the two over child support and custody.

According to Diamond Brown, the singer became very angry when she started a relationship with another man, even though he himself has a partner with whom he has a child. She also claims that third parties have also made threats to her last boyfriend.

“I shouldn't be afraid to move on with my life because of Chris' anger and resentment“, she states in the documents.

Allegations of harassment and previous relationship

Diamond Brown points out that a similar incident occurred with another man she began dating about two years after her breakup with Chris Brown. According to her, both relationships ended due to harassment by the singer.

She claims that his behavior was “harassing and intimidating“, but does not provide details. According to the documents from March, she asked Chris Brown through her lawyers to stop this behavior. Diamond Brown says she has not received any support.

She also claims that the singer recently yelled at their daughter during her birthday party, which she says was inappropriate. She also says there have been attempts to harass her on social media.

The child support dispute

Diamond Brown says Chris Brown has not asked to see their daughter for the past six or seven months. She says she did not seek a restraining order for domestic violence because she hoped he would stop his behavior.

In the child support dispute, she claims she receives $1,500 a month, while the singer is estimated to be worth $50 million. According to her, Chris Brown refuses to provide financial documents necessary to determine the amount of child support.

Diamond Brown also claims that the singer purchased a pink “Porsche“ for the mother of his youngest son and a black “Cadillac Escalade“ for the mother of his first daughter.

Chris Brown denies the allegations of harassment. An email attributed to his lawyer states that the singer denies the allegations and wants specific data in order to be able to respond to them.

Diamond Brown filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown for child support and parental rights in May 2026. She requested primary custody of their daughter, which the singer opposed. There is currently no evidence that she has requested a restraining order.

Source: tmz.com