Sofia Vergara stuns in Paris with skin-tight leather dress (PHOTOS)

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara attracted attention with another impressive look during Paris Fashion Week. The 54-year-old star of “Modern Family“ was photographed wearing a skin-tight burgundy leather dress after dinner at the popular restaurant Siena.

Sofia Vergara stayed at the Italian restaurant until around 4 a.m. on Saturday, but despite the late hour, she appeared before photographers in impeccable shape. The actress paired the long leather dress with high-heeled shoes in the same shade and a small handbag.

Vergara accessorized her look with earrings, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, and bracelets, and left her long dark hair loose in waves.

The actress has been actively sharing moments from her stay in the French capital. The day before, Sofia Vergara had dinner with actresses Eva Longoria and Eisa Gonzalez, as well as entrepreneur Fajr Fahad.

„We always have a great time! I love you”, wrote Vergara to photos from the evening.

On Saturday, the star of “Modern Family“ was also among the front row guests at the Hermès spring/summer 2027 show. For the event, she once again opted for a tight leather dress, this time in black.

Leather outfits are clearly among the actress's favorite looks for the French fashion house's events. In March, Sofia Vergara was photographed outside the Hôtel Costes in Paris wearing a custom-made Laura Basci leather corset and a Hermès Kelly mini bag in black alligator leather with gold hardware. A similar model was offered on the secondary market by Sotheby's for around $72,500.

Bordeaux is another variation of the red range that Sofia Vergara regularly returns to in her public appearances.

In July, the actress celebrated her 54th birthday in Italy, where she posed on a yacht in a red swimsuit. “It was the best birthday ever! 54 is a good number“, she wrote on Instagram at the time.

A few months earlier, Vergara also chose a red corset dress for dinner in Miami.