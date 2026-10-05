Another record for Taylor Swift: She topped a key chart for a record time

Superstar Taylor Swift achieved new success in the UK, becoming the first artist with three singles to reach No. 1 in the UK chart in 2026. The pop star also achieved her fifth “chart double” in her career, having simultaneously topped the singles and albums charts.

According to data from the Official Charts Company, the song „Patient Zero“ took first place in the UK singles chart, while „The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore“ topped the album chart.

Thus Taylor Swift became the first artist in 2026 to send three different songs to the top of the UK Singles Chart. The simultaneous first place in singles and albums is the fifth such success for the American singer in the British music market.

Swift celebrated the achievement with photos on Instagram in which she posed with her two awards. For the occasion, she chose a knitted collared blouse by the British fashion house Burberry, combined with pleated trousers and a belt by The Row.

The choice of a British brand to celebrate her success in the UK continues a fashion approach that Taylor Swift also used during her large-scale Eras Tour.

During the international part of the tour, the singer often adapted the colors of her stage costumes to the country in which she was performing. In Brazil, she appeared in green, yellow and blue, the colors of the national flag, and during her concerts in Stockholm, she combined yellow and blue. Taylor Swift used a similar approach in Dublin, where she wore orange and green, as well as in Spain with a combination of red and yellow.

Some of these stage looks were created by Roberto Cavalli. The fashion house's creative director, Fausto Pulizzi, told Page Six Style that it was the singer who suggested that the individual parts of the costumes be combined in different colors.

According to him, the initial idea was for the top and bottom to be in the same shades, but Taylor Swift and her longtime stylist Joseph Cassel preferred a bolder mix of colors.

The new success in the UK continues Taylor Swift's series of records on one of the largest music charts outside the US, as in 2026 the singer already has three No. 1 singles and another simultaneous triumph in singles and albums.