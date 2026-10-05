Prices in North Korea: How ordinary people live

In North Korea, a kilogram of rice now costs about 43,000 won, and corn - about 14,000 won. These are market prices, reported on September 25, 2026, when one US dollar is exchanged for approximately 72,000 won. The country itself does not publish official consumer inflation, so the picture is assembled from independent market surveys and reports from people in the country.

These numbers do not mean the same life everywhere. Pyongyang has better supplies and greater access to foreign goods, while in provincial cities, incomes and choices are significantly more limited. That's where Asia Press tracked prices and family budgets in May and June 2026.

Food eats up all earnings

The most telling example is a family of three from Hyesan City. The husband works in a state-owned factory, and the wife makes wigs on a contract basis. One wig costs 35,000 won, but it takes about a week to make, so the family manages to produce four a month. Together with the husband's salary, the total monthly income reaches 210,000 won.

Expenses are estimated at 444,900 won - more than twice the income. For basic food alone, the family would need about 50 kilograms of grain per month. At a price of 8,500 won per kilogram of corn in May, the entire income would be enough for 24.7 kilograms. The workplace provides an additional five kilograms, but the shortage remains large.

“Now instead of a purse for money, people literally have to carry a backpack full of banknotes“, says a resident of Yangando province, quoted by Radio Free Asia. The media outlet points out that in 2025, a kilogram of sunflower oil reached 75,000 won, sugar - 40,000, and pork - 87,000 won.

When money is scarce, families replace rice with corn, reduce meals from three to two or one a day, and prepare thin porridge with dried radish leaves, salt or soy sauce. A cheap substitute for meat is dried soybean meal. Between May and August, the price of corn doubled, further reducing purchasing power.

Clothing is rarely bought and lasts a long time

State-run stores sell local clothes, shoes, socks and other consumer goods. Asia Press tracked 15 categories of products in the northern provinces. In practice, however, many of them are made with Chinese raw materials or packaging. According to local media contributors, this is why residents perceive them as “half-Chinese” goods.

Local products are about 30% cheaper than Chinese ones, but this does not make them easily accessible to households. Declining incomes lead to the sale of second-hand clothes, bartering and repeated mending of socks and underwear. Food, heating and transportation are prioritized, with new clothes purchased only when necessary.

A vacation costs more than several months' wages

North Korean authorities have begun selling packages to locals for resorts in Wonsan, Samjiyon and Yangdok after foreign tourism remained limited. A three-day stay with meals at a spa resort starts at around 350,000 won.

The amount is seven to ten times higher than the monthly salary of an ordinary state-owned enterprise worker, which according to Asia Press is around 35,000-50,000 won. Therefore, resorts are available mainly to people with additional income, to wealthier merchants or as a reward provided by the authorities.

The new Wonsan-Kalma complex can accommodate nearly 20,000 people, but its opening does not change the daily lives of most North Koreans. For them, the difference between the advertised seaside vacation and reality begins at the market - with the price of rice, corn and every banknote that loses value.

Sources: asiapress.org, apnews.com