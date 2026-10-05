Michael Douglas: Threatened with HIV-infected needle

Michael Douglas arrived at the 1992 Oscars to host. Instead of the usual welcome from photographers and journalists, however, the actor was met by FBI agents and an LAPD sergeant who warned him of a serious threat to his safety.

Douglas recounts the incident in his memoir One Helluva Ride, which is due out on October 6. According to his description, authorities received information that a mysterious man in the hall intended to stab him with an HIV-infected needle.

„We have information that someone is going to try to stab you with an HIV-infected needle tonight“,

FBI and police representatives told him upon his arrival at the Shrine Auditorium. The story is presented by Douglas as a memory from a period when the AIDS crisis still caused great fear and anxiety in society.

The actor went on stage anyway

Because of the threat, the FBI deployed undercover agents in the audience. They watched for a possible attacker and guarded Douglas even when he went outside for a cigarette during the ceremony.

Despite the warning, the actor decided to fulfill his commitment. He presented the “Oscar“ for best actress to Jodie Foster, who won for her role in the film “The Silence of the Lambs“.

“As I was leaving, I glanced quickly at the crowd to make sure no one was rushing to the stage. All I could see were blinding lights“,

Douglas writes in the book.

A longtime friend of the actor confirmed the story to Page Six. According to him, the agent advised Douglas not to go on stage because the authorities knew the suspect might be in the hall, but they didn't know exactly where.

“Michael was terribly scared. It was a really brave move on his part to go out there“,

his friend said. In the end, no attack occurred, and the suspect was not apprehended.

Another Threat

In One Helluva Ride, Douglas describes another time when he claims his life was threatened. This was while he was filming the 1970s TV series “Streets of San Francisco“.

The actor writes that his name was on the “kill list“ of the “Angels of Death“ - a group associated with the racially motivated “Zebra“ murders in San Francisco. At least 15 people died in these killings in the early 1970s.

According to Douglas, he wore a bulletproof vest under his clothes, and undercover police officers were stationed around the set.

The memoir also covers his relationship with his father Kirk Douglas, his personal life and the stories behind the making of films such as “Fatal Attraction“, “Basic Instinct“ and “The Pearl of the Nile“. The book is dedicated to more than five decades of his career as an actor and producer.

Sources: actualno.com, apnews.com, latimes.com