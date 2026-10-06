Dimitar Marinov at 62: The Bulgarian who waved the tricolor at the Oscars

Dimitar Marinov turns 62 today, October 6. The Bulgarian actor with a successful career in the US remains connected to one of the most emotional Bulgarian moments in the history of the “Oscar“ awards – in 2019, he took to the stage with the Bulgarian tricolor after “Green Book“ was named best film.

Marinov was born on October 6, 1964 in Sofia. However, his life path is far from the typical story of an actor who pursued Hollywood from an early age.

Before cinema, music was an important part of his life. He played the violin and received serious musical training, which years later turned out to be key to his most famous film role.

The difficult path from Bulgaria to America

The biography of Dimitar Marinov includes dramatic twists and turns even before his departure for the United States. In his interviews, the actor has talked about his problems with the communist regime and his time in prison in the 1980s.

After the political changes, he left Bulgaria and began a new life abroad. His path passed through Europe before eventually settling in the United States.

The beginning there had nothing to do with the glamour of Hollywood. Like many immigrants, Marinov went through various professions until he gradually found his place as an actor.

Over time, he began to receive roles in American television productions and films. He appeared in series such as „NCIS“, „NCIS: Los Angeles“, „The Mentalist“, „S.W.A.T.“ and others.

However, his big breakthrough came decades after his arrival in America.

„Green Book“ changed everything

In 2018, Dimitar Marinov received the role of the Russian cellist Oleg in „Green Book“ (Green Book) directed by Peter Farrelly.

The film tells the story of the tour of African-American pianist Don Shirley in the American South in the 1960s. The main roles are entrusted to Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Marinov is part of Shirley's musical trio. An interesting detail is that his musical training since childhood helps him in building his character - although his main instrument is the violin.

„Green Book“ became one of the most discussed films of the season and received five nominations for the „Oscar“.

On February 24, 2019, the production won three statuettes - for Best Picture, Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Original Screenplay.

And then came the moment that turned Marinov into a real celebrity in Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian flag on the stage at the “Oscars“

When the team of “Green Book“ goes on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to receive the award for best picture, Dimitar Marinov is seen among the people behind the producers.

He holds a small Bulgarian flag in his hand.

The footage goes around the Bulgarian media and social networks and becomes one of the most memorable moments for our country from the ceremony.

Marinov himself has subsequently spoken more than once about his pride in his Bulgarian origin and the decision to show the tricolor in front of an audience of millions.

His participation in “Green Book“ also makes him the first Bulgarian actor to appear on stage at the “Oscar“ awards as part of the team of a film that won the main category.

Hollywood after the “Oscars“

The success of “Green Book“ is not a single moment in Dimitar Marinov's American career.

He continues to work in film and television, and his roles often use his ability to recreate characters from different nationalities and cultures.

Marinov does not break his connection with Bulgaria. In recent years, he has appeared in the country for various cultural and public initiatives, meetings and master classes, and his story is often presented as an example of the unusual and difficult path to success.

The actor is also the father of two children – Jordan and Michael.

Success that came after decades

The story of Dimitar Marinov is unusual even by Hollywood standards. His international breakthrough did not come at the age of 20 or 30, but when he already had decades of life and professional experience behind him.

When “Green Book“ is released in theaters, Marinov is 54.

Just a few months later, he stands on the most prestigious stage in world cinema with the Bulgarian flag in his hand.

Today, at 62 years old, Dimitar Marinov remains among the few Bulgarian actors who have managed to build a long professional career overseas.

And the shot from the evening of February 24, 2019 continues to be the most recognizable moment from it - a Bulgarian on the stage of the “Oscars“, who uses the few seconds in front of the cameras to show where he came from.

Sources: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, IMDb, BTA, BNT, NOVA