"Undercover 6" gathered thousands of fans at the National Palace of Culture

Thousands of fans welcomed the return of “Undercover“ with applause. The first preview of the sixth season was held in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, and among the audience were viewers who arrived from England to watch the new episode.

The preview was organized by BNT and the National Palace of Culture. Before the screening, actors from previous seasons and new faces in the series walked the red carpet. The audience reacted with thunderous applause, and some of them described the first episode as “very promising” and “unique“.

“I hope you like it until the end“, actor Yulian Vergov told the audience.

Втора предпремиера и телевизионен старт

Заради големия интерес е насрочена и втора предпремиера на 6 октомври в зала 1 на НДК. Билетите за първата прожекция са били разпродадени за по-малко от два дни, а за втората са останали последни места, съобщи генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова.

Телевизионната премиера на шестия сезон ще бъде на 10 октомври от 22:00 часа по БНТ 1. Първият епизод ще бъде излъчен след „Всичко за сина ми“ с Димитър Рачков.

Историята продължава 10 години по-късно

The sixth season is a co-production between Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. The plot takes place 10 years after the fifth season and follows what happened to the characters, as well as how Jaro's group was formed.

Director Viktor Bozhinov said that over the past decade, new topics have accumulated that can be told. According to him, the season retains the relevance that is distinctive for the series and touches on problems of today.

Among the actors in the new season are Zahari Baharov, Yulian Vergov, Mikhail Bilalov, Pavel Ivanov, Alexander Sano and Vladimir Penev. The main scriptwriter is Vanya Nikolova, and the executive producer is Magardich Halvadzhiyan.

Halvadzhiyan announced that the team has already edited the ninth episode, but the work on the series is not yet fully completed.

Sources: bntnews.bg