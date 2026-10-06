Recipe of the day: Tart Tatin with bananas, caramel and walnuts

Necessary products:

For the caramel and fruits:

bananas - 5 pcs. about 600 g;

sugar - 160 g;

butter - 60 g;

lemon juice - 1 tbsp;

cinnamon - 1/2 tsp;

salt - 1 pinch;

walnuts - 60 g;

fresh mint - a few leaves.

For the base:

eggs - 2 pcs.;

sugar - 80 g;

butter, melted - 80 g;

yogurt - 100 g;

flour - 160 g;

baking powder - 1 tsp;

vanilla - 1 tsp;

salt - 1 pinch.

Method of preparation:

The oven is heated to 180 degrees. A round mold with a diameter of 24-26 cm is prepared, preferably with a solid bottom. The bottom is covered with baking paper, and the walls are greased with a little oil. This way the banana tart Tatin is easier to turn over, without the caramel sticking.

The bananas are peeled and cut lengthwise into halves. If they are very long, they are shortened so that they fit tightly in the mold. Sprinkle with lemon juice to prevent them from darkening too much and to balance the sweetness of the caramel.

In a small, thick-bottomed saucepan, pour the sugar for the caramel and heat over medium heat for about 6-8 minutes. Do not stir constantly, but only shake the saucepan slightly when the sugar starts to melt around the edges. Once the caramel turns amber, add the butter. Stir gently until the mixture is smooth. Add the cinnamon and a pinch of salt.

The hot caramel is immediately poured into the mold and spread over the bottom. Arrange the banana halves on top, cut side down. The arrangement can be in a circle or in rows; the important thing is that the fruits cover the base well. Sprinkle with about half the walnuts, chopped coarsely.

For the butter base, beat the eggs with the sugar for 2-3 minutes until the mixture is light. Add the melted butter, yogurt and vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt, then add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture. Mix only until a smooth, thick dough is obtained. It is not necessary to stir for a long time, so that the base remains soft.

Spread the dough over the bananas with a spoon and smooth it carefully, without moving the fruit layer. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake the tart for 30-35 minutes. It is ready when the surface turns golden and a toothpick inserted into the dough part comes out dry.

After baking, leave the cake in the pan for 8-10 minutes. It should not cool completely, because the caramel will set and turning it over will become more difficult. Run a thin knife along the edge, place a large plate on top and turn the tart over with one confident movement.

Sprinkle the banana tart Tatin with the remaining walnuts and decorate with a few fresh mint leaves. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

Source: gotvach.bg