Galena admitted what her biggest vice is

Shoes are Galena's personal vice. The singer admits that she bought shoes with her first earned money, and with every bigger fee she repeats the same.

„I bought shoes with my first money. With every bigger fee I do the same. I can't control myself on this topic. I don't smoke, I don't drink coffee, and I drink alcohol very little. Shoes are my vice“, says Galena.

Galin wins it with new pairs

According to the singer, her husband Galin also likes to please her with shoes. “If something goes wrong, which is rare, it is always accounted for with new shoes. Everything goes well for me“, she shares with a laugh.

The singer does not specify how many pairs she owns, but describes shoes as the only weakness she has difficulty controlling.

Source: hotarena.net