Scandalous searches and messages recovered from the phone of the doctor accused of the death of Mizonakis

New digital evidence has entered the investigation into the death of Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis. Deleted communications and Internet searches for propofol, midazolam and their effect on blood pressure have been recovered from the phone of the doctor Ioanna Gaca, Greek media reported. The data has already been handed over to the investigator in the case.

According to Proto Thema, the expertise of the Greek Directorate of Criminal Investigations shows that calls and messages were deleted from the device, including communications between Ioanna Gaca and Giorgos Mazonakis before and after the incident on September 9. Investigators managed to recover some of the digital information.

The history of searches on the phone attracts particular attention. According to media reports, the searches included information about propofol and midazolam, their possible side effects, and whether the drop in blood pressure could be linked to their use. Inquiries using artificial intelligence tools to exit drug sedation were also found.

These searches alone do not prove what substances were administered to the singer, nor do they establish a causal relationship with his death. This is among the questions that need to be clarified by toxicology results and other evidence.

Propofol is a powerful intravenous anesthetic, and midazolam is a benzodiazepine also used for anesthesia. The Greek investigation is investigating whether and under what circumstances similar medications were used in Mazonakis. Earlier data pointed to the possible use of midazolam and subsequently a drug to counteract its effect, while the issue of propofol is still being clarified.

Internal chat of the clinic is also part of the investigation

An additional clue comes from a group communication between employees of the medical center. According to Greek media, it comments that Yorgos Mazonakis was subjected to sedation, after which his blood pressure dropped sharply and emergency medical care had to be sought.

Before Kathimerini, witness statements about a phone call to an anesthesiologist asking whether there was a “antidote“ for propofol were also described. It is the witness statements, digital data and laboratory test results that must establish what exactly happened during the critical minutes in the medical office.

Investigators now also have data from the plasmapheresis machine. According to published information, the procedure began at around 14:14 on September 9 and the machine worked for approximately 42 minutes. The data is important because it allows authorities to more accurately reconstruct the chronology of the singer's last hours.

Particular attention is also being paid to the period between the machine stopping and the emergency call. According to Proto Thema, this is about 84 minutes, and the investigation must establish the condition of Giorgos Mazonakis during this period and the actions of those present at the medical center.

Two deleted photos and a video recording taken on the day of the incident were also recovered from Ioanna Gaka's phone. One of the photos was sent to another phone number before the files were deleted. These materials are also included in the evidence being analyzed.

The cause of Giorgos Mazonakis' death has not yet been established

Giorgos Mazonakis died after visiting a private medical center in the Athens district of Kolonaki, where, according to the investigation, he underwent plasmapheresis. The case has sparked a major investigation in Greece, and two doctors have been charged with criminal offenses.

The initial forensic examination failed to establish a definitive cause of death. This means that at this stage it cannot be said that a specific medication, combination of medications or plasmapheresis itself caused the singer's death.

Toxicological and histological analyses will be crucial. They should show what substances were present in Yorgos Mazonakis's body, in what concentrations and whether they could be linked to the fatal outcome. In parallel, investigators are analyzing telephone communications, witness statements and data from medical equipment in order to reconstruct the events of September 9 as accurately as possible.