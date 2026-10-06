16-year-old Lou Samuel, the youngest daughter of German supermodel Heidi Klum and British singer Seal, made her debut at Paris Fashion Week. The teenager accompanied her famous mother to several of the biggest events in the French capital over the weekend.

Lou Samuel and 53-year-old Heidi Klum were among the front row guests at the Vivienne Westwood show on Saturday.

For her first major appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Lou chose a printed denim corset and matching miniskirt, paired with platform pumps from the British fashion house.

Heidi Klum opted for a significantly more dramatic look with a white jacket with a sculptural silhouette and strongly accentuated lapels, combined with a long skirt and platform shoes. The supermodel accessorized the outfit with a Vivienne Westwood necklace with the inscription “CHAOS“, formed of sparkling crystals.

Later that day, mother and daughter swapped outfits for the BoF500 Gala, hosted by The Business of Fashion.

Lou Samuel once again chose Vivienne Westwood, this time in a white minidress with a draped corset and dropped shoulders. Heidi Klum appeared in a red leather Saint Laurent outfit decorated with silver eyelets. The two completed their looks with black pointed-toe shoes.