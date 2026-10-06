Silvia Katsarova made a heavy confession: I wanted to commit suicide!

Silvia Katsarova made one of the hardest confessions about her life, revealing to what extremes her desire to be completely perfect on stage in front of the audience has brought her.

„How many times have I given a concert and people are happy and joyful, and I internally wanted to commit suicide. I was not happy with myself to that extent“, the singer admitted to Nelly Handzhiyska during a round table dedicated to female energy, quoted by Show Blitz.

Sometimes the reason could be something that the audience probably didn't even notice.

"Because here and there I sang something wrong or didn't do it right. The truth is that one should not want to be perfect", the performer stated. And behind her long-standing career and successes on stage, according to her, there was enormous internal pressure.

Every mistake and every performance that she herself did not consider good enough, turned into a difficult emotional experience.

"All our mistakes are through emotion! Do you know how many times I went to bed unsatisfied. This destroyed my shell, my body. Emotion is what kills us", shares Katsarova, who today looks at success and her own expectations differently.

After decades on stage, she admits that she has learned to appreciate small victories and not pursue perfection at all costs.

"Even now, at these years, I feel happy even from the smallest success. Because when you are at the end of your journey, you understand that God has given us a chance to enjoy the most beautiful planet, to seek love and everything that makes us happy to be alive," she says.

Silvia Katsarova makes another personal assessment – this time about love. She admits that she is grateful that in her life she has not experienced severe love pain and has not parted with a partner with malice.

Her first husband was the musician Milcho Katsarov, with whom she has a daughter, Tedi Katsarova. Later, Silvia continued her life with Lyubomir Dimitrov.

She herself discovered a connection between her personal life and the songs that she has chosen to perform over the years.

"In my songs, I have only sung about love. And what kind of love? Happy!", says Katsarova. And she reveals that she even turned down songs because of negative lyrics, because she didn't want to attract such experiences into her life.