Prince William and Kate Middleton's children do not use their royal titles at school. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are known among teachers and classmates as George Wells, Charlotte Wells and Louis Wells, Hello! magazine reports.

The surname “Wales“ comes from their parents' titles. Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and the accession of King Charles III to the British throne.

Using their parents' titles as a kind of surname is not unusual for the British royal family. Prince William himself and his younger brother Prince Harry were known as William Wales and Harry Wales during their education and military service. At the time, their father, the current King Charles III, held the title Prince of Wales.

Before 2022, William and Kate's children used the surname “Cambridge“. They were registered as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge, as their parents were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George continues family tradition at Eton

13-year-old Prince George, who is second in line to the British throne after his father, is already studying at the prestigious Eton College in Berkshire.

George previously attended Lambrook School with his younger brother and sister. Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, continue their education there.

Prince William and Kate Middleton personally accompanied their eldest son to his first day at Eton. George arrived in a black suit and blue tie, then donned the school's traditional uniform, which included a black tailcoat, waistcoat, striped trousers and a white shirt with a stiff collar.

The choice of Eton College continues a family tradition. Prince William attended between 1995 and 2000, and Prince Harry between 1998 and 2003. Eton, founded in 1440, is one of the most famous private schools for boys in Britain.

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, one of Prince George's biggest challenges will likely not be related to the curriculum, but to protecting his privacy in the age of social media.

Unlike his father and uncle, who attended Eton before the rise of platforms like TikTok, Prince George will have to juggle a relatively normal school life with the huge public interest in the future British monarch.

Prince William's experience at the same school could be an advantage, however. According to Schofield, the Prince of Wales is familiar with the academic demands, social environment and pressures his son may face in the coming years.