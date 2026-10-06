Director and head of DC Studios James Gunn is already working on the script for his next film, even though “Superman: Man of Tomorrow“ is still in post-production. The sequel, starring David Korensweet as Superman, is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

James Gunn revealed the news on Threads after a fan asked him if he was ready to start working on his next film. “I'm already working on it. "I had to do something while I was waiting for the cut," the director replied. Gunn did not reveal the title or characters of the new project, nor did he confirm whether it would be part of the growing DC Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, the director announced that the first full cut of „Superman: Man of Tomorrow“ is now complete. The superhero film wrapped filming in August. „Superman: Man of Tomorrow“ is a sequel to „Superman“ from 2025, with American actor David Korenswet reprising his role as Clark Kent and Superman. This time, his character will be forced to work together with his long-time adversary Lex Luthor, played by British actor Nicholas Hoult. The two must face a greater common threat in the face of the super-intelligent villain Brainiac, played by German actor Lars Eidinger.

American actress Rachel Brosnahan returns as journalist Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo will once again play Jimmy Olsen. Also returning to the cast are Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Eddie Gathegui as Mister Terrific.

Australian actress Millie Alcock will reprise her role as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El after getting her own movie as Supergirl.

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow“ will also expand its ties to the television side of the new DC Universe. Aaron Pierre is set to make his film debut as Green Lantern John Stewart after his character was introduced in the “Lanterns“ series. on HBO Max.

In addition to writing and directing the Superman films, James Gunn has led DC Studios with producer Peter Safran since 2022. The two are responsible for the overall direction of DC film and television productions.

In an interview with Variety, James Gunn identified Peter Safran as the person who maintains the organizational side of the studio and coordination between the different divisions.

“What we share is a real love for these characters. We know what a privilege it is to be a part of shaping the way people perceive them today, and we take that responsibility seriously“, said the director.

For now, James Gunn is keeping the next film he is writing a secret. However, work on it has already begun more than nine months before the planned premiere of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow“ in July 2027.