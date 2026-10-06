Amber Heard boasts of an achievement far from Hollywood: She ran her first half marathon (PHOTOS)

With a medal around her neck and a smile at the finish line Amber Heard set a new personal record. The 40-year-old actress finished her first half marathon in Spain, running 21.1 kilometers in 1 hour and 39 minutes. The race was held in Donostia-San Sebastian, also known by its Basque name Donostia.

Heard shared photos from the race on Instagram. In one of the shots, she is wearing a medal and a lilac-colored sports outfit, and in another, she is celebrating with her hands raised behind her head. The actress, who left Hollywood after her stormy divorce from Johnny Depp, wrote in the post: “My first half marathon, thank you, Donostia! 21 kilometers in 1:39 hours!“

The message is in Basque and is a thank you to the city where the race took place.

The appearance at the competition is another rare public glimpse of Amber Heard's life in Spain. After years in the Hollywood spotlight, the actress moved first to Mallorca and later to Madrid. In 2024, it was reported that she had bought a €1.5 million home in the Chamartin neighborhood.

There, the "Aquaman" star is raising her daughter, Onaga, and twins, Ocean and Agnes. She announced the birth of Onaga in April 2021, after keeping her pregnancy a secret until then. The actress then said she chose to become a mother "alone and on her own terms."

Earlier in October, Amber Heard again showed part of her daily life in Spain, posting photos from dinner at the El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Girona. The establishment has three Michelin stars, and the tasting menu reaches 315 euros per person. “This is my kind of wine list now“, she wrote alongside one of the photos.

The actress' move to Spain followed a high-profile legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. In 2022, the two settled the defamation case out of court, which attracted huge international attention. The actress has since gradually limited her public appearances and focused on life with her children.