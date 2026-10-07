Plamena Dencheva eliminated from "Games of the Will"

Plamena Dencheva ended her participation in the eighth season of “Games of the Will“. The former athlete and current broker lost the individual battle of the exiles and parted with her chance to continue in the competition.

Dencheva was among the inhabitants of the Swamp. After her elimination, she will be a guest on the podcast “After the Games“, where host Simona Razdavichka will talk to her about her participation in the extreme reality show. The episode will be available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

Dobromira returned to the Vulcanites

The Arena also welcomed the Doomed in a battle for a place back in the big game. Ivaylo the builder took the lead at the beginning, but difficulties with the puzzle put him seriously behind.

Dobromira and Mario argued for the first place. The victory went to the professional soldier Dobromira, who earned a place back in the Vulcan tribe.

Boyan won the captains' battle

Before the clash of the Doomed in the Arena, the captains' battle in the War of the Tribes took place. Yordan, Matey and Boyan faced each other.

The difficulties of the leaders of the Greens and Reds with the logical task allowed Boyan to gain a lead, which he maintained until the end. The victory brought him the “Tomahawk of Destiny“.

Boyan also received the opportunity to exchange the prize of 50 gold grosze for temporary access to the food supplies in the Residence. He accepted the offer.

“Games of the Will“ continues with a new episode on NOVA, in which Dobromira will have to decide on the future of one of her teammates, and the three tribes will compete for immunity.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg