On October 7, 1949, the GDR was established

On October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic (GDR), also known as East Germany, was proclaimed in the Soviet occupation zone of Germany. The new state emerged almost five months after the creation of the Federal Republic of Germany on May 23, 1949. Thus, the division of defeated Germany after World War II took the form of two separate German states.

The proclamation took place in Berlin, in the building of the former Ministry of Aviation of the Third Reich. The German People's Council was transformed into the Provisional People's Chamber and brought into force the constitution of the GDR. It stated: “Germany is an indivisible democratic republic“. Article 2 states: “The capital of the Republic is Berlin.“

Berlin remains a city with a special status

In the political and administrative life of the GDR, the capital is East Berlin. However, the wording in the constitution uses the name Berlin, as the entire city continues to be under a special regime resulting from post-war agreements between the Soviet Union, the United States, Great Britain and France. The Western Allies do not recognize the GDR's claim to exercise full state sovereignty over East Berlin.

Wilhelm Pick was elected the first President of the GDR on 11 October 1949. A day later, Otto Grotewohl headed the government as Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Among the leading figures in the new state was Walter Ulbricht, who held a key position in the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED).

From proclamation to unification

Initially, the constitution provided for a parliamentary system and preserved the role of the individual German states. Under Soviet influence, however, the SED gradually asserted its leading position in political life, and state institutions were built on the model of the socialist countries of Eastern Europe.

October 7 became an official holiday in the GDR and was celebrated every year until 1989. The last celebration was held on October 7, 1989, just a month before the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9. On October 3, 1990, the GDR ceased to exist after German reunification came into effect.

Sources: amp.dw.com, history.com