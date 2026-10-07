Natalie Trifonova's mother – dentist Vanina, visited a Sofia clinic for an aesthetic procedure aimed at facial rejuvenation and smoothing out wrinkles. After the visit, she shared the result on social networks and expressed satisfaction with the effect.

According to information from Intrigi.bg, Vanina trusted a dermatologist, to whom her daughter referred her. Natalie Trifonova herself promotes the specialist's services, so the two also turned out to be related to the choice of a place for the beauty procedure.

Vanina is often compared to her famous daughter

The dentist has long attracted attention with her appearance. The blonde hair, similar features and close appearance with Natalie are the reason why the two are compared and defined as looking more like sisters.

This time, however, the emphasis fell on Vanina's personal care for her face. She showed that she also uses professional aesthetic procedures, and does not rely solely on cosmetics.

Mother and daughter have been close for years

After separating from Natalie's father, Vanina moved with her daughter from Veliko Tarnovo to Sofia. There, she continues her work as a dentist and remains among the closest people to the future TV presenter.

The connection between the two is often present in their joint photos and family moments. To these has now been added the beauty procedure with which Vanina showed the result of her visit to a dermatologist.

Sources: hotarena.net, intrigi.bg