Simona Zagorova kissed her secret boyfriend on her 30th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Simona Zagorova shared footage from the celebration, which shows her family and friends. Her lover is also present in some of the photos, but his face remains hidden.

The singer revealed that it was her boyfriend and little Galina who surprised her with a cake at midnight. In her post for the anniversary, Simona Zagorova described her daughter as the greatest gift in her life and briefly reviewed the path from the girl who dreamed of singing to the woman and mother she is today.

“Today I turn 30“, wrote the singer, admitting that over the years she has become more confident and now knows better who she is and what she wants.

For her birthday, Simona Zagorova also brought a musical surprise. The singer recorded a new version of the song “Krčmarju, dai“ together with her father Iliya Zagorov, and the video for the duet was shot in Stockholm.