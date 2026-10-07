Actress Jessica Biel will play Hugh Hefner's wife in the upcoming film “Playmates“, reports Variety. The role of the “Playboy“ founder has been entrusted to Bill Pullman, and Biel's character will be a former playmate.

However, the character will not represent a specific woman from Hefner's life. Although he has been married several times, the wife in the film is a fictional character. Biel joins the already announced cast, which includes Lily-Rose Depp and Indiana Elle.

“Playmates“ follows 13-year-old Elle, who considers the Playboy mansion her second home. There she meets Anna, one of seven candidates for the title of “Playmate of the Month“.

According to the official description, the two build an “unusual friendship“ and try to help each other get what they want most - a magazine cover and a boy.

The film will be Lorraine Nicholson's feature-length screenwriting and directing debut. The production is by Searchlight Pictures, and Alex Orlowski and Duncan Montgomery will produce it through their company High Frequency Entertainment. Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp will also produce, in addition to starring in the film.