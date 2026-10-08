Queen Mette-Marit to step back from public life for a year

Queen Mette-Marit will step back from public life for almost a year as she recovers from a lung transplant in June. The royal palace said the wife of King Haakon VIII will not undertake any official engagements until next summer.

“She is recovering and will not have any official engagements until next summer“, the palace said in a statement. It did not provide further details about the queen's condition or a specific date for her return to public duties.

No major travel until the end of the year

The palace published the program of upcoming events after the end of the period of royal mourning in memory of the late King Harald V, father of Haakon VIII.

No major foreign trips or state visits are planned until the end of the year. The institution specifies that the changes related to the succession to the throne require time for adaptation.

Mette-Marit's absence means that the official duties of the royal family will be carried out without her participation for months. The palace did not indicate any changes to the rest of the program, beyond restrictions on travel and state visits.

Ingrid Alexandra continues her studies

Despite her new role in the royal court, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra will continue to put her education first. In February, she will return to Australia, where she is completing her higher education.

Thus, the coming months will pass with the Queen's recovery, changes in the royal family and a limited international program. Mette-Marit is expected to return to her official engagements next summer.

Sources: nova.bg