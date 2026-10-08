Shakira and Pique in new court case

Shakira and Gerard Pique appeared in court in Barcelona again over the visitation regime for their two sons. The hearing was held on October 6, and the singer and the former footballer were present in person, reports “El Pais“.

The case is being heard by the Court of First Instance No. 18 in Barcelona, which specializes in family matters. The case concerns a request to change the way Milan and Sasha travel between Miami and Spain to spend time with their father.

Singer wants Pique to travel to Miami

Shakira insists that Gerard Pique travel to Miami during short vacations, instead of the children always flying to Barcelona. According to the proposal, this will limit the long transatlantic flights and jet lag that affect the boys' school and daily routines.

“The goal is that the effort of traveling between Miami and Barcelona does not fall solely on the children, but is shared“, Shakira's representatives said in a statement.

The documents emphasize that the singer does not want to reduce the time that Milan and Sasha spend with their father. The request is only related to the distribution of trips, so that the children can maintain their school, social and family routine for longer.

The 2022 agreement is again up for discussion

Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June 2022 after more than a decade together. In December of that year, the two ratified an agreement in court regarding the care and visits of their sons.

Milan, who is 13 years old, and Sasha, 11 years old, live with their mother in Miami. Pique continues to live in Barcelona. Shakira settled with the children in the United States in April 2023, and since then, trips between the two cities have been part of the agreed-upon visitation regime with their father.

According to “Marca“ The new proceedings have begun after the parties failed to reach an out-of-court settlement. No decision has been announced on the singer's request at this time.

The legal dispute is developing in parallel with Shakira's professional commitments. The singer extended her concert series in Madrid until October 12 due to the great interest in her performances.

Източници: tialoto.bg, elpais.com