Recipe of the day: Gosh-e Fil - crispy elephant ears with pistachios

Necessary products:

For the dough:

white flour - 300 g;

egg - 1 pc.;

fresh milk - 120 ml

oil - 2 tbsp.;

sugar - 1 tbsp.;

baking powder - 1/2 tsp.;

ground cardamom - 1/2 tsp.;

salt - 1 pinch.

For frying and sprinkling:

oil - 700 ml;

powdered sugar - 60 g;

pistachios - 40 g.

Method of preparation:

Sift the flour together with the baking powder, salt and cardamom. Then add the sugar, egg, oil and milk. Knead a smooth and elastic dough that should not stick to your hands. If it is too soft, add a little flour, without overdoing it.

Cover the formed dough and let it rest for about 25-30 minutes. Then it is divided into two parts and rolled out very thinly - approximately 2 millimeters.

Circles with a diameter of about 5-6 centimeters are cut from the rolled out dough. In the middle of each circle, a shallow indentation is made with a finger or the handle of a wooden spoon. One end can be slightly pinched to resemble an elephant's ear.

About 700 milliliters of oil are needed for frying. It should be moderately to strongly heated, but not too hot, so that the sweets do not darken on the outside before they become crispy. A small piece of dough can show whether the temperature is suitable - it should float immediately and fine bubbles should form around it.

The ears are fried in small portions for 40-60 seconds on each side. When they are golden and the edges have hardened, remove them with a slotted spoon and place on kitchen paper.

While they are still slightly warm, sprinkle the gosh-e-fil with 60 grams of powdered sugar. Add 40 grams of coarsely chopped pistachios, which give color and additional texture.

The dessert is at its crispiest the day it is made.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg