Papi Hans created a boutique "Normal People Club"

Papi Hans made a frank assessment of the time we live in and admitted that, in his opinion, quite ordinary human norms are increasingly becoming the exception. Konstantin Trendafilov is a guest on “Na Kafe”, where he talks about his upcoming “Dark Concert”, addiction to phones, happiness and the boundary between the artist and the person behind him.

“We live in such a crazy, so materialized time that I have the feeling that our compatriots, the majority of them, no longer know what normal is”, said the performer.

This is precisely what is behind the Normal People Club he created – “Normal People Club”, through which he communicates with his fans.

”Being normal is now like being part of some small, exclusive boutique club”, commented Papi Hans.

For him, normality starts with seemingly elementary things – not showing violence, being able to admit your mistake and showing respect and tolerance towards others.

”We should all know not to tie our dog in the yard and mistreat it, or not to attack our wife, or not to yell at someone after we have taken away their right of way, or to know how to apologize, to know how to be a little more tolerant”, he said, writes bgdnes.bg.

The singer also talked about another big change in his life – he is increasingly consciously staying away from the phone. According to him, in recent years he has almost exclusively used it for work and writing down ideas.

“Sometimes I realize that I haven't looked at my phone for four hours. And I'm much happier, I feel much better”, admitted Papi Hans. He did not hide that he also falls into the trap of endless scrolling, but he is already trying to stop himself: “I just don't like this reality.”

This is also one of the ideas behind his upcoming “Dark Concert”. The performer does not intend to ban phones, but wants the audience to experience what is happening, instead of constantly recording it.

„We made the best memories when we didn't have phones, when we didn't think about how we were going to show something, but we were just experiencing it", he shared.

On a personal level, Konstantin admitted that he is currently in an unusually calm phase.

„I feel great. I am like this in all the boredom of happiness", he joked and added that he feels best when he is fully dedicated to his work and has a specific goal in front of him.

And for him, there is actually no division between Konstantin Trendafilov and Papi Hans.

„There is no border. There is no such border", the performer was categorical. According to him, his songs do not express any particular “Pappy Hans emotions”, but universal human experiences, struggles and transformations.

“As much as I think Konstantin is me, I think Pappy Hans is me. Ultimately, I don't think I am a name, a pseudonym or anything”, he concluded.