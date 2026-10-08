Naum Shopov and his wife Thea are among the new participants in "Traitors: Game of Traitors"

The game is becoming increasingly unpredictable, and five more participants are joining it. In the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ they will cross the threshold of the “Euxinograd“ palace, without knowing who they can rely on and who will turn out to be their biggest rival.

Among them are individuals with different professions, characters and life stories, but in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ everyone will have to rely on the same thing - their intuition. Because in the game, trust can bring victory, but it can also turn out to be the most dangerous choice, especially if your closest person is standing in front of you.

Who are the five new participants who will enter the Euxinograd Palace?

An actor with a presence in theater, cinema and television - Stoyan Doychev graduated from “Acting Mastery for Puppet Theater“ at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Sciences in the class of Prof. Zheni Pashova and Assoc. Prof. Petar Pashov. His professional path began as a puppeteer, and with the role of Rado in the series “Tatkovtsi“ he established himself as one of the recognizable faces on the television screen. bTV viewers also know him as one of the funniest captains in “I Love Bulgaria“.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Stoyan will find himself among people whose true roles remain hidden, and he, as a puppeteer, will have to carefully monitor who “is pulling the strings“.

“I would like to learn about myself to what extent I am able to control my emotions when necessary. I would not betray the things I believe in in order to get further in the game“.

Tea Minkova is a digital content creator and one of the recognizable faces in Bulgarian social networks. Together with Naum Shopov, she is behind the popular YouTube channel “Thea and Naum“, in which the two share candid moments from their personal lives and everyday life.

In the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ the ability to reveal the right part of yourself will be no less important than keeping a secret. And Thea will also have to play against her closest person – Naum, which will put their trust and strategies to the test.

Actor, doctor, TV presenter and digital content creator – Naum Shopov is a descendant of several generations of actors. He is becoming one of the popular faces on the small screen as the host of “The Bachelor“, and entering as a participant in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“, the most serious test before him will be playing against his life partner. Will the two manage to maintain trust in each other without it becoming their biggest weakness, bTV viewers will find out very soon.

Volleyball players, Olympians and long-time national players of Bulgaria – twin brothers Georgi and Valentin Bratoev, are part of one of the strongest generations of Bulgarian volleyball.

As a distributor Georgi Bratoev is used to anticipating his opponent's moves and making decisions quickly. In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ he is ready to give his best and expects to find out how good a strategist he is and how patient he is.

As a receiver, Valentin Bratoev is used to reacting quickly and maintaining concentration under pressure. However, in the game of traitors, the hardest thing will be to understand who he can trust, even when his own brother Georgi is standing against him. Any closeness can turn into weakness - and any trust into a wrong move.

„In „Traitors: A Game of Traitors” I am looking forward to everything! I am interested in finding out how I do especially in social games“, he shares.

These are the second five participants who will embark on the „Traitors: A Game of Traitors“ challenge after the already announced Vanya Shtereva, Mila Mihova, Emil Konrad, Yordan Krachunov, Alexandra Zhekova. Which of them will be Righteous and which will take on the most dangerous role - that of the Traitors, viewers will find out on October 30 at 8:00 PM on bTV.