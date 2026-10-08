The release of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been delayed by about six weeks. According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records seen by the Daily Mail, the new date is March 2, 2028, instead of the previous January 21, 2028.

Combs, 56, is serving his sentence at the federal prison FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The change comes shortly after it was revealed that he was once again placed in solitary confinement amid allegations of special treatment behind bars.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not confirm whether the move to solitary confinement was related to the new release date.

“For reasons of privacy, safety and security, we do not comment on the conditions of detention of any inmate, including the reasons for a change in release date,“ the bureau said.

The producer was returned to solitary confinement after an NBC News report about alleged luxury prison conditions. According to the allegations, other inmates cooked for him, cleaned his cell and gave him massages. He is also reported to have had access to a cell phone on which he received intimate photos, as well as a tablet with modified software.

TMZ sources say that the move to solitary confinement is a standard measure while prison officials conduct a review. It is unclear whether such a review is still ongoing and whether Combs' stay in solitary confinement is part of the usual procedure.

Combs' representative, Judah S. Engelmayer, says that reports about his life in prison cannot be independently verified. “There is no way to independently verify these rumors,” Engelmayer says.

He also claims that P. Diddy is continuing to serve his sentence within the rules and is awaiting the decision on his appeal.

The rapper was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on two counts related to transporting prostitutes across US borders. The jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

His release date has been changed several times since his sentencing. Combs was originally scheduled to be released in May 2028, but the date was later adjusted based on the sentence count and the application of federal law.