Billie Eilish sparks Ozempic scare after revealing new look (PHOTOS)

Billie Eilish has returned to Instagram with a new look, and a photo showing her bare stomach has sparked speculation that she may be using weight loss injections.

The 24-year-old singer posted her first personal post to the social network since May on October 5. The photos focused on her new hairstyle – shoulder-length strawberry blonde instead of her usual dark shades.

The singer showed off the transformation in a mirror selfie taken in what looks like a dressing room. She was wearing a navy sweater, wide-leg khaki pants, white socks, and black sneakers.

“Natural hair?!“, asks Hayley Williams of Paramore in a comment. Other fans described the new color and short haircut as impressive, while some users said they preferred Billie Eilish with long hair.

In the same series, the pop star also posted a selfie in which she pulled up her baggy shorts and showed off her bare, tattooed stomach. Some fans suggested that the change in her figure could be related to weight loss medication. Others defended her and said that the result could be due to training.

The topic is particularly sensitive for the singer, who has repeatedly spoken about her attitude towards her body. In an interview with NPR in 2024, she recounted a period in which she lost a significant amount of weight during an intense health regimen.

“I was thinner than I had ever been and stronger than I had ever been. But apart from that, I was extremely unhappy and I didn't realize how unhappy I was. It's not a fun way to live,“ Billie Eilish said at the time.

She explained that at that time she was working out for about two hours five or six days a week and limiting gluten, dairy, sugar and eating after 7 p.m. She said the hardest part was being dependent on the approval she received for her weight loss.

In addition to photos of her new hair and figure, Billie Eilish shared a shot of her hand with the message “I love you. You are beautiful“. The post also included a photo of a pumpkin patch and a sunset with coral and purple clouds.

Back in 2019, the singer explained in a Calvin Klein campaign that she prefers loose-fitting clothes so as not to make her body the subject of public evaluation. The new comments about her appearance have once again shown how quickly a personal photo can spark speculation about a famous person's health and habits.