A$AP Rocky makes his first appearance on a Bulgarian stage tonight at the Arena 8888 Sofia hall

American rapperA$AP Rocky (A$AP Rocky) will perform his first concert in our country tonight. The event at the “Arena 8888 Sofia“ hall is part of the Don't Be Dumb world tour, covering over 40 countries in the United States and Europe, inform the organizers from Fest Team.

Born on October 3, 1988 as Rakim Athelstan Meyers, the American rapper, producer, actor and fashion icon is one of the most streamed artists on the planet with over 25 billion listens. His arrival in our country coincides with a peak moment in his career – the return with the long-awaited fourth album Don't Be Dumb, whose pre-orders on Spotify exceeded one million and broke every known hip-hop record on the platform, comments Fest Team.

Billboard described Don't Be Dumb as an album that “not only rewards patience, but also brings new nuances to the rapper's style, a more mature attitude to melody and a wiser approach to lyrics”. Before the official debut, over 130 thousand records were sold. Guest artists include BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn and will.i.am.

The cover art is by legendary Hollywood director and illustrator Tim Burton.

In 2025, A$AP Rocky began to develop an acting career - he starred in two feature films produced by A24 - Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee and the “Golden Globe“ winning – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein. He was also co-chair of last year's Met Gala, was named creative director of Ray-Ban, and at the end of last year became the new ambassador for the fashion brand Chanel.

Many know him as the husband of music star Rihanna, with whom he has three young children.

A$AP Rocky burst onto the scene in 2011, with over 25 billion total streams of his songs to date. His music videos have a combined 5 billion views on YouTube.