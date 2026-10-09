Kıvanç Tatlıtu closed his social media accounts

Kıvanç Tatlıtu ended his presence on Instagram and X, where his profiles were followed by about 5 million people. The Turkish actor made the decision in August, but only now publicly explained why he gave up social networks.

Tatlıtu spoke about the topic during the presentation of the new series with his participation “Organized Affairs: The Treasure of Croesus“. His appearance at the event put an end to speculation that personal problems or conflict were behind the closure of his accounts.

“I got bored, I wanted it so much and I closed them. We should not connect this with some dramatic story“, said the actor.

He specified that the decision was not caused by a specific scandal. According to him, the reason was personal and related to his desire to move away from the digital space.

From social networks to books

After closing his accounts, Tatlatou chose a different way to spend his free time. Instead of following posts and comments on his phone, he bought two dozen books and started reading.

“Instead, I went and bought two dozen books, I read a lot“, Tatlatou said.

Thus, the actor temporarily severed his direct connection with his millions of followers, but did not withdraw from his professional commitments. His new project is the series “Organized Works: The Treasure of Croesus“, which continues the story of the popular Turkish series.

The premiere is on October 16

The production was created by BKM and written by Yılmaz Erdoğan. The cast also includes Ezgi Molla, Uraz Kayglaroğlu, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Ersin Korkut, Okan Çabalar, Bensu Soral Baş and Demet Akbağ.

The story begins with the appearance of a mysterious treasure map. Asem Noyan and his gang find themselves involved in a race with dangerous rivals and international treasure hunters.

“Organized Works: The Treasure of Croesus“ will be available on Netflix from October 16. Until the premiere, Tatlatu remains off social media, without having announced any intention of restoring his accounts.

Source: plovdiv24.bg