Megan Fox created a site for her own exclusive photos, crashed on the first day

Megan Fox launched her own page for paid exclusive content on Subs.com, and at the same time entered the ownership of the platform. The page was presented on October 9, and the address meganfox.world suffered crashes on the first day due to the great interest.

The project offers videos, photos and publications that will not be available elsewhere. Among the promises are moments captured directly with the actress's phone, as well as the opportunity for subscribers to write to her and see a more personal side of her life.

Subs.com was co-founded by Tim Stockley, one of the creators of OnlyFans. According to the project's presentation, Megan Fox will not only be a person who publishes content, but will have the role of co-owner.

“Women have been convinced for decades that visibility is power, as long as someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image. I'm interested in what happens when women own all three“, Fox said in a statement quoted by Page Six.

Tim Stockley described her participation as more significant than a simple celebrity presence on a platform. “Megan doesn't just start a page on Subs. She has a seat at the table and helps us build the platform“, he said.

For the launch Megan Fox posted several photos and videos on Instagram of herself posing in a metallic swimsuit while entering a pool. In the promotional footage for the platform, she is wearing a white tank top with the words “smart brunette“, red swimsuit bottoms and a choker.

The actress directed her followers to the link in her stories and described the post as a “neon noir erotic thriller“. According to a source at Page Six, the page began to crash almost immediately after its launch and continued to have problems throughout the day due to the large number of early visitors.

The new project comes on the heels of another public campaign by the Hollywood sex symbol. Just a week earlier, she starred in a commercial for Ro Sparks, dedicated to a drug for erectile dysfunction. The actress told People that she hopes the humor in the campaign will help the topic be discussed with less anxiety.