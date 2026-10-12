Recipe of the day: Korean-style breaded wings with double frying

Ingredients needed:

For the wings:

chicken wings - 1 kg

salt - 1 tsp.

black pepper - 1/2 tsp.

for the breading

wheat flour - 180 g

cornstarch - 120 g

baking powder - 1 tsp.

sweet paprika - 1 tsp.

hot paprika - 1/2 tsp.

salt - 1/2 tsp.

egg - 1 pc.

ice water - 180 ml

frying oil - 1 l

For the cheese sprinkle:

finely grated parmesan - 60 g

dry milk - 25 g

garlic powder - 2 tsp.

onion powder - 2 tsp.

powdered sugar - 1 tsp.

dried parsley - 1 tsp.

for the milk sauce

sour cream - 180 g

mayonnaise - 50 g

lemon juice - 1 tbsp.

salt - 1/4 tsp.

Method of preparation:

The basis of the dry mixture is 180 g of flour and 120 g of cornstarch. Baking powder, sweet and hot red pepper and salt are added to them. Separately, the egg is beaten with 180 ml of ice water.

The special technique is to sprinkle a few spoons of the liquid mixture on the flour and rub it with your fingers. This forms small lumps, which form an uneven and crispy crust when frying. Dip each wing in the egg mixture, coat generously in the dry breading and leave on a grid or pan for 10 minutes.

Double frying forms the crust

The first frying is at 170°C. The wings are cooked in several portions for 7-8 minutes, without overfilling the dish. After removing, they rest for 5 minutes on a grid.

A second frying follows at 185°C for another 2-3 minutes. The wings should acquire a rich golden color, and the internal temperature of the meat should reach at least 75°C. A thermometer makes it easy to check, especially with larger pieces.

While still hot, sprinkle the wings with a mixture of 60 g of finely grated Parmesan cheese, powdered milk, garlic powder, onion powder, powdered sugar, and dried parsley. The fine texture of the Parmesan helps the sprinkle adhere evenly.

The dish is served immediately with the cooled milk sauce.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg