Recipe of the day: Sausage with caramelized onions in a pan in 35 minutes

Required products:

smoked sausage - 600 g

onions - 500 g

oil - 2 tbsp.

butter - 20 g

brown sugar - 1 tsp.

salt - 1/2 tsp.

pepper - 1/3 tsp.

fresh thyme - 4 sprigs

Method of preparation:

The sausage is cut into slices about 2 centimeters thick. Heat the oil in a wide frying pan and fry the pieces for 2-3 minutes on each side until they get a golden brown crust. Then remove them, reserving the fat in the pan.

Reduce the heat and add the butter and the onion cut into large pieces to the pan. Salt lightly and cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. When it softens and begins to turn golden, add the brown sugar.

Cook the onion for another 3-4 minutes, until it becomes shiny and caramelized. If it starts to stick, add a tablespoon of water and scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

Return the baked sausage to the onion. Add the black pepper and fresh thyme leaves, then stir everything carefully. The dish is cooked for another 3-4 minutes to warm the sausage and combine the flavors.

The sausage with caramelized onions is served immediately, sprinkled with a little more thyme. Leftovers can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and can be reheated for a few minutes over low heat.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg