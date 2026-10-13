80-kilogram pumpkin brought 500 euros to the producer in Sevlievo

An 80-kilogram pumpkin won the competition for the heaviest fruit in Sevlievo and brought a prize of 500 euros to 31-year-old Bozhidar Tsonkov from Parvomay. The competition is part of the Pumpkin Festival and the 104th Sevlievo Autumn Fair.

Tsonkov won the competition with a pumpkin grown in the Parvomay region. This is the 20th edition of the competition, in which producers from different parts of the country present their heaviest and longest fruits.

Pumpkin grown on a trellis reached 1.65 meters

In the category for the longest pumpkin, Anton Bashev from Peshtera took first place. His fruit is 1.65 meters long and was grown on a trellis - a structure that allows the plant to grow vertically. Bashev received 250 euros for his achievement.

The awards were presented during the festive program, in which chef Viktor Angelov also participated. Pumpkin competitions are among the main events within the city's festivities, which continue until Petkovden - October 14.

A 370-meter pumpkin was distributed to visitors

This year's culinary program also included a 370-meter-long pumpkin. 226 kilograms of pumpkin and 86 kilograms of banitsa crust were used to prepare it, and the work on it lasted five days. Pieces of the dessert were distributed to the guests of the festival.

The Pumpkin Festival has been held in Sevlievo since 2006 and brings together farmers, confectioners, community groups and visitors from different parts of the country. The program also includes culinary exhibitions, competitions and presentations of old Bulgarian varieties.

„These are old varieties, we collect the seeds because they are now less common. We are trying to preserve the Bulgarian“, producer Ivelina Yonovska told BNR.

Sources: blitz.bg, bnrnews.bg, selo.bg