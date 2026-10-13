Joey Belladonna at 66: The voice of classic Anthrax

In thrash metal, you usually expect a sharp beat, heavy guitars and a voice that seems to compete with the amplifiers. Joey Belladonna chooses a different path. His high, melodic tenor became the distinctive sound of Anthrax – the band that, together with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth, forms the so-called Big Four.

Belladonna, born Joseph Belardini, is from Oswego, New York. Before joining Anthrax, he sang in cover bands with a repertoire of Bad Company, Foreigner and Journey. It is this training that helps him find his unusual place in the thrash scene – he doesn't just rely on aggression, but also on clean, high and memorable vocal lines.

The voice behind Anthrax's great albums

Belladonna joined Anthrax in 1984, and his first album with him was Spreading the Disease in 1985. This was followed by Among the Living in 1987, State of Euphoria in 1988 and Persistence of Time in 1990. Songs like “Caught in a Mosh“, “Indians“, “I Am the Law“ and “Got the Time“ remain connected to his vocal interpretation.

This is the period in which Anthrax built its reputation not only as a fast and heavy band, but also as a formation with a sense of humor, social themes and an interest in unusual musical combinations. One of the most famous examples is the joint version of “Bring the Noise“ with Public Enemy, which turned the meeting of thrash metal and hip-hop into a cultural moment.

The breakup, the comeback and the second life

Belladonna left Anthrax in 1992 and was replaced by John Bush. Years later, the vocalist returned to the lineup for the concerts of the Big Four tour in 2010. The return also led to a new studio recording – Worship Music since 2011, and he later participated in For All Kings since 2016.

Belladonna himself explains the differences between his approach and the band's direction in the 1990s as follows: “They wanted something with more growl, rawness or whatever you want to call it – that was the trend in the 1990s.“

In 2026, Anthrax released Cursum Perficio – their first studio album in nearly a decade. In an interview with Chaoszine, Belladonna spoke about his long career and the state of his voice: “My voice feels very strong and fresh right now.“

One of the most recognizable figures in thrash

Belladonna has been nominated for six Grammy Awards – awards related to different periods in Anthrax's history. The band was among the first major thrash bands to show that heavy music could be simultaneously fast, technical, melodic and self-deprecating.

There is a discrepancy in the reference data for the exact date of his birth – some sources indicate October 13, and others October 14, 1960. Regardless of the difference, his name remains inseparable from the classic period of Anthrax and from that characteristic high-pitched vocal, which can be recognized from the first note.

Sources: guitarworld.com, chaoszine.net, blabbermouth.net