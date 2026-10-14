Vasko Vassilev at 56: From child prodigy to world star

At the age of seven, Vasko Vassilev was already playing as a soloist in the “Bulgaria“ hall. Today, this early stage experience is part of the history of one of the most recognizable Bulgarian violinists, who turns 56 on October 14.

Vassilev was born on October 14, 1970 in Sofia. As a child, he recorded his first album with the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, and at the age of 10 he went to Moscow on a government scholarship to continue his musical studies.

From competitions to “Covent Garden“

His international reputation was established after he won awards at the “Jacques Thibaut“ competitions in Paris, “Carl Flesch“ in London, and “Paganini“ in Genoa. Because of his successes, he received the nickname “Super Paganini“.

At the age of 21, he became a super soloist at the Lyon Opera. In 1994, he was appointed concertmaster of the Royal Opera House in London, at that time the youngest musician to hold this position in the institution's history.

His career gradually expanded beyond the role of performer. In 2005, Vasko Vassilev made his debut as a conductor at the “Royal Albert Hall“ in London. He also works as a producer, artistic director and creator of musical projects that combine classical repertoire with other genres.

Coronation Concertmaster

One of the most visible moments in his international career came in 2023, when he was concertmaster of the orchestra for the coronation of King Charles III. The ceremony will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

“We will play throughout the ceremony“, Vasko Vassilev told BNT before the event.

A year later, he continues to combine his work in London with performances in front of a Bulgarian audience. In 2025, he celebrates his 55th birthday with a concert at “Arena 8888 Sofia“, and the occasion also coincides with 30 years since the beginning of his work at the Royal Opera House.

His path from his first appearances in the “Bulgaria“ hall to the largest British stages goes through competitions, concerts and meetings with different musical traditions. The violin remains his primary language, and his name continues to connect the Bulgarian music school with the international scene.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, actualno.com