Kristina Veroslavova, known from "Tatkovtsi" and "Vina", became a mother after a difficult pregnancy

Actress Kristina Veroslavova, known to viewers from the series “Tatkovtsi“, became a mother to a baby boy. Her son is named Samuil and was born on September 25, when the pregnancy reached the 37th week.

Veroslavova announced the happy news on social networks, where she also published the first shots of the baby. “She waited until the 37th week and, thank God, he is not a Virgo“, the actress wrote with a sense of humor.

Continued medical supervision

Samuil's appearance comes after a high-risk pregnancy, for which Veroslavova was under constant medical supervision and spent a long time in hospital. In her publications, she shared with her followers her worries, medical examinations and daily life during her stay there.

The actress described the hospital as her temporary refuge while she awaits the birth. Despite the uncertainty, she continued to share her hope that she will get to meet her son.

Congratulations from colleagues

Among the people who congratulated Veroslavova on the birth are actresses Diana Handzhieva, Silviya Petkova and Klimentina Firtsova, as well as Gloria Petkova.

Source: marica.bg