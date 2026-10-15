67-million-year-old nanotyrannosaur skeleton goes up for auction in New York (PHOTOS)

At first glance, it looks like a smaller Tyrannosaurus rex, but the 67-million-year-old skeleton, named Jody, has already been linked to another predatory dinosaur. The specimen will be offered at auction in New York, and its expected price is between 6 and 9 million dollars.

Jodie was discovered in 2019 in the US state of Montana. The remains are exceptionally well preserved, with the skeleton including around 191 bones. The auction at “Sotheby's“ is scheduled for October 27, 2026.

From a young tyrannosaur to a separate species

For a long time, the specimen was presented as a small and young representative of the Tyrannosaurus rex species. However, recent research defines it as a nanotyrannosaur – a separate species, close to the famous predator.

According to Cassandra Hatton, vice president and global head of science and natural history exhibits at “Sotheby's“, there are about 150 significant anatomical differences between the two species.

“You can compare them to a lion and a cheetah. Nanotyrannosaurus was faster and more agile, while Tyrannosaurus rex could swallow large pieces, including bones“, explains Hatton.

One of the most visible differences is in the forelimbs. In Nanotyrannosaurus, they are significantly longer, and the claws are larger. Its legs are also longer and slender – features that indicate adaptation to fast running and hunting more agile prey.

Almost complete skull

The skull is among the most valuable parts of the fossil. It is almost completely preserved, with only about 10% of it missing, and consists of 53 bones. It is the skull that contains many of the features by which scientists determine the type of dinosaur.

The sale will put the scientifically significant fossil on the market with an estimate of up to $9 million. Before the auction, the skeleton was on display in New York, where visitors can see one of the best-preserved representatives of the nanotyrannosaurus.

Sources: nova.bg, apnews.com