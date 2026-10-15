Kaley Cuoco becomes a mother for the second time (PHOTO)

Kaley Cuoco has become a mother for the second time. The actress and her fiancé Tom Pelfrey welcomed a daughter on October 12, and two days later announced the news on social media.

The girl is named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelfrey. Cuoco shared photos from the hospital and introduced the newborn with the nickname Philo. “What a blessing!“, the actress wrote in her post, in which she defined the family as now completely complete.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey also have a three-year-old daughter, Matilda, born in March 2023. With the arrival of Philomena, she is now the older sister in the family.

Cuoco and Pelphrey have been together since 2022.

The actress and Pelphrey began their relationship in 2022, and in August 2024 they announced their engagement. The couple welcomed both of their children before getting married.

Kaley Cuoco became world famous for her role as Penny in the series “The Big Bang Theory“. She is also known as the voice of the main character in the animated series “Harley Quinn“, as well as for her role in “The Stewardess“.

Tom Pelphrey starred in the series “Ozark“ and “Task“. The news of the birth of their second child was confirmed by Cuoco herself through photos and a personal message.

Sources: eonline.com, usmagazine.com