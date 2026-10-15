Nightwish and Flor Jansen split after 14 years

Nightwish and Flor Jansen are ending their collaboration after 14 years. The Finnish symphonic metal band and the Dutch vocalist announced that the decision was made by mutual consent and after careful consideration.

“This decision is necessary and important for us and our future ambitions“, Nightwish said in a statement. It did not specify who would take Jansen's place as the band's vocalist.

Jansen also confirmed the split and thanked fans for their support over the years. “Although the decision was difficult, I believe that a bright musical future lies ahead of me“, said the singer.

From touring with Nightwish to permanent vocalist

Flor Jansen joined Nightwish in 2012, when she was invited to replace Annette Olsson during a tour. A year later, she officially became a permanent member of the band.

She is the third vocalist in Nightwish history after Tarja Turunen and Annette Olsson. With Jansen, the band released the studio albums Endless Forms Most Beautiful in 2015, Human.:II: Nature in 2020 and Yesterwynde in 2024.

The period with Jansen is the longest to date for a Nightwish vocalist. Her wide vocal range and stage presence have made her one of the most recognizable figures in modern symphonic metal.

Flor Janssen continues with solo project

After the breakup, the singer will focus on her solo career. Her new album Hytress is scheduled for January 15, 2027, and its release will be followed by a concert tour.

“My solo career will now receive my full attention and will give the new album and tour the space they need“, Janssen said in her message to fans.

According to the music publication Louder, the breakup was announced by the band as a mutual decision. Finnish media outlet Soundi also reported that Janssen will not continue as Nightwish's vocalist.

Official information about the solo project states that Hytress will be released on January 15, 2027 and will be presented with a tour that same year.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, loudersound.com, soundi.fi