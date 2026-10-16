Recipe of the day: The perfect pork with rice

Required products:

pork shoulder - 700 g

rice - 350 g

onion - 1 head

carrots - 2 pcs.

red pepper - 1 pc.

yellow pepper - 1 pc.

garlic - 4 cloves

hot water or meat broth - 900 ml

oil - 4 tbsp.

red pepper - 1 tsp.

black pepper - 1/2 tsp.

salt - 1 1/2 tsp.

parsley - 1/2 bunch

Preparation method:

The pork is dried and cut into large pieces. The oil is heated in a wide saucepan or deep frying pan, and the meat is fried in two batches for about 5-6 minutes per portion, until it gets a golden crust. Then the pieces are temporarily removed.

In the same pot, cook the onions and carrots for 4-5 minutes. Next, add the peppers and garlic, which are stirred for about two more minutes. The red and black pepper are added carefully so that the red pepper does not burn.

The meat is returned to the vegetables and poured with about 300 milliliters of hot water or broth. The dish is covered, and the pork is stewed over low heat for 25-30 minutes.

The washed and drained rice is spread in a deep pan. The meat, vegetables and the braising liquid are added on top, then the remaining broth or water is poured in. The dish is baked at 190 degrees for 30-35 minutes. If the rice remains hard, another 50-100 milliliters of hot water are added and baking continues for 5 to 10 minutes.

After removing from the oven, the pork with rice is left covered for 10 minutes. Finally, the rice is fluffed, and the dish is sprinkled with fresh parsley and served warm with bread or homemade flatbread.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg